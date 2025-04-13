Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,539 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 187,349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.79.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.7 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day moving average is $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

