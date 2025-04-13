Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.48.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $218.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

