F M Investments LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

F M Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,627 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,869,805,000 after buying an additional 1,600,062 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,729,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,762,522,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,539,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,477,307,000 after purchasing an additional 832,386 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,585,191.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,369,256.57. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $685,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,351.53. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,183 shares of company stock worth $13,948,476 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Argus set a $130.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.04.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %

BSX opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

