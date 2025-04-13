nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,723,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,657 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $117,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $86.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CL King raised nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

