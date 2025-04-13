Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $163.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.42 and a 12-month high of $178.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.92.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $205,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,802.19. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $66,212.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,723.20. This represents a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,903 shares of company stock worth $9,460,221. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

