BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Announces Earnings Results

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46, Zacks reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $879.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $942.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $987.97. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $745.55 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The firm has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total transaction of $10,726,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at $73,403,973.12. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

