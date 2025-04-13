Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 29,513 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,513 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $870,311,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,542,000 after buying an additional 46,570 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,195,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,856,000 after buying an additional 573,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 74.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,068,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $152.23 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

