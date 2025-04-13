Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $24,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,497,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,003,918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,481,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,837,000 after buying an additional 276,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,383,000 after acquiring an additional 392,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $75.28 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,402,427.63. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,751. This represents a 18.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

