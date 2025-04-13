L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

LHX stock opened at $221.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $265.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.70.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.94.

Read Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.