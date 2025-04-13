Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRMB opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

