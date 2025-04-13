Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Up 8.2% – Still a Buy?

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 608,623 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 437,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Northland Capmk raised shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEF
Defiance Silver Trading Up 6.1 %
Defiance Silver Company Profile
Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Defiance Silver
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.