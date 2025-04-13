Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Up 8.2% – Still a Buy?

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 608,623 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 437,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Capmk raised shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Defiance Silver Trading Up 6.1 %

Defiance Silver Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.72 million, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

Featured Stories

