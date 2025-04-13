Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

View Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.