First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Issues Earnings Results

First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FBSI opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.15.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.30. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 14.76%.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Stockmens Bank that provides banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska. It accepts various deposit products. The company also offers real estate loans, including one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural real estate loans, and home equity loans; and non-real estate loans, such as commercial business, agricultural business, and consumer loans.

