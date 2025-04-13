United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150,962 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.32.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

UPS stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $153.42. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

