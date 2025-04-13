Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 4,945 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $178.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.08 and its 200-day moving average is $194.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

