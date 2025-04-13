Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,736,000 after buying an additional 61,801 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day moving average of $142.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $109.93 and a twelve month high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.