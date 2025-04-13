aixbt by Virtuals Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AIXBT)

aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. aixbt by Virtuals has a total market capitalization of $76.32 million and approximately $38.20 million worth of aixbt by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aixbt by Virtuals token can now be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aixbt by Virtuals has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

aixbt by Virtuals Profile

aixbt by Virtuals’ total supply is 998,914,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,612,732 tokens. The official website for aixbt by Virtuals is app.virtuals.io/virtuals/1199. aixbt by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @aixbt_agent.

aixbt by Virtuals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aixbt (AIXBT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. aixbt has a current supply of 998,914,867.38413915 with 854,527,599.38413915 in circulation. The last known price of aixbt is 0.08878519 USD and is up 10.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $48,950,500.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/1199.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aixbt by Virtuals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aixbt by Virtuals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aixbt by Virtuals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

