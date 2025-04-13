China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Shares Up 2.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

China Vanke Stock Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. The company develops residential buildings, apartments, retail properties, and commercial offices.

