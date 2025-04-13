Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Trading 1.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47.

Eurocash SA engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics.

