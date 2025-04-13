Optimize Financial Inc Makes New $241,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG opened at $493.60 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $532.72 and its 200-day moving average is $532.36. The firm has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,380. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

