Townsquare Capital LLC Has $9.70 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $3,182,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,031.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $533.13 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $959.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $607.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.