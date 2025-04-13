Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,527,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,400,000 after acquiring an additional 122,599 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,978.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 224,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 214,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,247,000 after buying an additional 126,882 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 194,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 67,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 318,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after buying an additional 206,048 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $48.00 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.78.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

