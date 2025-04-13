Townsquare Capital LLC Has $8.32 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,995 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.28.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $69.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

