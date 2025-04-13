Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Position Lifted by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55,624 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $61,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,455.42. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ VECO opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

