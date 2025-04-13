Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,037,000 after buying an additional 62,803 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 781,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 654,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGC opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,453.73. This represents a 31.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $179,627.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,179.68. This represents a 4.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,024 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

