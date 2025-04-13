Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,158 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $19,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 742,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Kenvue by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 582,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 280,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,253,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,754,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.1 %

Kenvue stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.