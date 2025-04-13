Cerity Partners LLC Sells 6,086 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,070,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,319,000 after buying an additional 3,838,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $163,212,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,053,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,668,586,000 after purchasing an additional 388,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 442.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 310,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 253,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

ELS opened at $64.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

