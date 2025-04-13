Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Sells 3,542 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 6.8% of Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $16,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.70. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

