AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stake Increased by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,556,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,322 shares during the period. AMC Networks comprises approximately 1.4% of RWWM Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $5,359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 73.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 158,162 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMC Networks news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,072,697.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,789.35. The trade was a 88.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

AMC Networks Stock Up 2.7 %

AMCX stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.26 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Featured Stories

