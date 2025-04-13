iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,003,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,001.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,994,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,415,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

IVV stock opened at $536.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $574.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

