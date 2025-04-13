Seeds Investor LLC Takes Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Seeds Investor LLC bought a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ITT from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.43.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $125.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $161.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

