TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Position Boosted by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC grew its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOTE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 813,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,941,000 after buying an additional 70,162 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 803,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,651,000 after acquiring an additional 254,655 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 113,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get TCW Transform 500 ETF alerts:

TCW Transform 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOTE stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.56. The firm has a market cap of $686.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About TCW Transform 500 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.2065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from TCW Transform 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Transform 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Transform 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.