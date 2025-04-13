Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 298.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 481,170 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $68,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $1,542,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,862 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 631.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,459,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,796 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,774,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,678,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Shopify by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,095,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,201,000 after buying an additional 1,647,374 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shopify from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.48. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

