Entruity Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Entruity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 203,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Entruity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5,303.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

