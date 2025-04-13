83,815 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Bought by Entruity Wealth LLC

Entruity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF comprises 2.5% of Entruity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,951,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,124,000 after purchasing an additional 883,281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,618,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,120,000 after purchasing an additional 366,332 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,381,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after acquiring an additional 331,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after buying an additional 99,431 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

