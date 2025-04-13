Seeds Investor LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Seeds Investor LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Seeds Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $171.26 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.2422 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

