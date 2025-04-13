RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $115.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.81 and its 200-day moving average is $136.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $152.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

