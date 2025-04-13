iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Boosted by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,654 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $26,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after buying an additional 1,608,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,105,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,790,000 after buying an additional 407,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,687 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,397,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,787,000 after buying an additional 140,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $102.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

