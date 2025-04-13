SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $297.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $210.71 and a 52-week high of $299.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.56.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

