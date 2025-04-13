Seeds Investor LLC Takes $3.84 Million Position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI)

Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 76,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Seeds Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Vested Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JMSI opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

About JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

