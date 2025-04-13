Kopernik Global Investors LLC Acquires New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 755,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,107,000. Newmont comprises approximately 3.1% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,747,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,851,606,000 after purchasing an additional 797,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,484,000 after buying an additional 1,213,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $626,074,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Newmont by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,708 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Newmont by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,150 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 7.6 %

NEM stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $89,082.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,199.77. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $386,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,514.63. This represents a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock worth $825,678. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

