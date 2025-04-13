Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes $2.10 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 180,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $260.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $300.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.29.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

