12 West Capital Management LP Has $63.17 Million Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

12 West Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,591,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419,844 shares during the period. Maravai LifeSciences accounts for approximately 6.6% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $63,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVI. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 3,541.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Maravai LifeSciences

In other news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $125,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,118.54. The trade was a 12.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price objective on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRVI

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.