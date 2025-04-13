F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,419 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total transaction of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $59,452. This trade represents a 55.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $538,876.50. This represents a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,131. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $261.68 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of F5 from $304.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on F5 from $310.00 to $269.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.78.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

