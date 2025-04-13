Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,168 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

