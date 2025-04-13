Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $41.06 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $41,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Workday by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,814.67. This represents a 22.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. The trade was a 44.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,699 shares of company stock worth $91,780,220. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $226.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.47 and a 200-day moving average of $252.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.