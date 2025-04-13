Optimize Financial Inc Makes New $265,000 Investment in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $188,808,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth $163,938,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of XPO by 12,923.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 837,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,824,000 after acquiring an additional 830,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,158,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in XPO by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,369,000 after acquiring an additional 425,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,612.96. This represents a 9.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.66.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $180.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on XPO from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on XPO from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.16.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

