13,366 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Paramount Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 260,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $14.54.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

