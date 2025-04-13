Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 210,686 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 210,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,040,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,160,000 after purchasing an additional 182,534 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,017,000 after buying an additional 389,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,007,000 after buying an additional 870,858 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,707,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,014,000 after acquiring an additional 173,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 922,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
TLH opened at $99.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.50. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $111.83.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.