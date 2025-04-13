Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,706,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,329,000 after purchasing an additional 578,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matterport by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,434 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,386,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matterport by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matterport by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,239,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 193,500 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of MTTR opened at $5.38 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.87 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

